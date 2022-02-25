DID issues flood warning for two districts in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has warned of possible flooding in two districts in Kelantan, namely Kuala Krai and Tanah Merah beginning today.

The department in a statement said floods are expected to hit several locations in the two districts if incessant heavy rains occur at the Kelantan River basin.

“The areas in Tanah Merah that are expected to be hit by floods at noon, are Kampung Renab, Kampung Kajang, Kampung Padang Kijang and their surrounding areas.

“In Kuala Krai, floods are expected to hit Kampung Dabong, Kampung Kemubu, Kampung Mesek, Kampung Tualang, Kampung Karangan, Kampung Manek Urai, Kampung Bedal, Kampung Gatal, Bukit Sireh and their surrounding areas at 8 pm,“ the statement read.

According to the department’s portal, as at 11 am, the level of only one main river, Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob, Tanah Merah, was still above the danger point of 25.17 metres. - Bernama