DID issues notice of flood preparedness in seven states

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has issued a notice of preparedness in the event of floods involving several areas in seven states, namely Johor, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Penang, Selangor, and Sarawak.

In a statement today, the DID said that, based on rain forecast information alerts by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) and the department flood forecast model, there is a risk of flash floods in some locations in the event that significant heavy rain or thunderstorms occur.

“Notice of preparedness has been issued to enable all residents, especially in the areas at risk, to be on alert in the event of flash floods during this period.

“Please obey the instructions of the authorities or flood disaster management agencies. Visit the website at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook @PublicInfoBanjir and Twitter @JPS_InfoBanjir for more information periodically,” read the statement.

In Johor, among the areas involved are the Batu Pahat district, namely Mukim Simpang Kanan, Mukim Sri Gading, Mukim Tanjung Sembrong, Kota Tinggi district (Mukim Pengerang, Mukim Sedili Besar, Mukim Ulu Sungai Johor), Mersing (Mukim Teriang), Muar (Bandar Panchor, Mukim Bukit Kepong) and Tangkak (Mukim Bukit Serampang, Mukim Grisek).

Meanwhile, in Kelantan, the areas involved are Kota Bharu (Mukim Baung, Mukim Padang Bungor, Mukim Panchor, Mukim Pulau Panjang, and Mukim Tebing Tinggi), whereas in Negeri Sembilan the areas involve Mukim Jimah as well as its surrounding areas.

In Pahang, the areas involved are Rompin (Mukim Endau, Mukim Pontian) and Temerloh (Pekan Kuala Kerau, Mukim Bangau, Mukim Jenderak, Mukim Kerdau, Mukim Lipat Kajang, Mukim Perak and Mukim Sanggang), whereas in Penang the areas are Seberang Perai Utara (Bandar Butterworth, Mukim 1 and Mukim 4).

In Selangor, the areas involved are Sepang (Pekan Tanjung Mas and Mukim Sepang), whereas, in Sarawak, it involves Miri Division (Kampung Pujut Tanjung Batu, Kampung Pujut Padang Kerbau, Kampung Pujut Adong, Bulatan Boulevard, Kampung Damai Jaya Senadin, Krokop, Jalan Jee Foh, Taman Gilbert, Kg Wireless, areas around Jalan Datuk Edward Jeli, Jalan Miri-Pujut and Jalan Miri-Piasau). - Bernama