KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said he had made various efforts till the last minute in a bid to keep the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government intact, at least until it had completed its duty in managing the Covid-19 pandemic and reviving the economy.

However, he said his efforts were unsuccessful because certain parties were greedy in trying to grab power without considering its impact on the people’s lives and livelihoods.

“To me, what has happened is the will of Allah s.w.t. which is an episode in the history of my political struggle,” he said in a special address on local television today.

Muhyiddin said he had tendered his resignation as the prime minister and that of the whole Cabinet to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in accordance with Article 43(4) of the Federal Constitution because he had lost majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

Muhyiddin said he had initially proposed to use Parliament to determine his legitimacy as prime minister but decided to resign after 15 Umno Members of Parliament withdrew support for him and the opposition rejected his offer of cross-party cooperation.

“I heard the sincere appeal of millions of Malaysians for me to carry on and not to resign. However, I cannot fulfil your plea because I have lost the confidence of the majority of Dewan Rakyat members,” he added.

Muhyiddin said he had assumed the prime minister’s post at a time when the country was hit by an unprecedented health and economic crisis and rocked by political problems.

“Six years ago, I was sacked as the deputy prime minister just because I defended my principle of not compromising on the case of 1MDB irregularities.

“I fought, I sacrificed; ultimately Allah s.w.t. honoured my struggle and entrusted me with the responsibility of leading this country as prime minister. However, it is fated that today is my last day as prime minister, and I accept it as the will of Allah,” he said.

Muhyiddin said he could have taken the easy way out by abandoning his principle to remain as prime minister but this was not his way of doing things.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament said he would never work with kleptocrats, disturb the independence of the judiciary and violate the Federal Constitution just to remain in power.

Muhyiddin also took the opportunity to apologise to the people and seek their forgiveness for his weaknesses and the mistakes he committed during his tenure as prime minister.

He said he and his Cabinet colleagues had done their best to save and protect lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic which is still raging in the country.

“However, as humans we will surely make mistakes here and there. So, I would like to say sorry,” he said.

Muhyiddin expressed his utmost appreciation to frontliners for their hard work in combating the Covid-19 pandemic and thanked workers and the top management of the civil service for their full cooperation in implementing policies decided by the PN government.

He also conveyed his thanks to industries, workers, non-governmental organisations, community leaders and all others who have helped the government in extending service to the people, and leaders of PN political parties for their support.

“My special thanks go to my beloved wife and my family who have been my source of inspiration from before until now,” he said.

In thanking all the people of Malaysia, Muhyiddin said he would continue to be of service to the country and pray for the health and well-being of everyone.

“Stay calm. May the Yang di-Pertuan Agong be blessed with wisdom to choose the new prime minister in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Constitution,” he said. — Bernama