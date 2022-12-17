DID warns of possible flooding in Kubang Pasu on Dec 19

ALOR SETAR: The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) has forecasted flooding to occur in Kampung Bukit Berangan, Kampung Binjal and their surrounding areas in Kubang Pasu district from midnight Dec 19.

The department issued a flood alert at 6 pm, stating that floods were forecasted following a continuous rain alert from the Malaysian Meteorological Department at 1 pm and through its flood forecast model simulation.

Residents in the area are advised to be aware of their possibility of floods and to prepare accordingly, the department said in a statement today.

DID also issued an alert on forecasted floods in six districts in Terengganu and eight districts in Kelantan earlier today. - Bernama