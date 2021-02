PETALING JAYA: Educationists have welcomed the DidikTV edu-channel launched by the government as it helps to overcome challenges faced by students, especially those in rural areas.

However, improvements are needed for the lessons aired to be understood by the target viewer group, they said.

National Union of the Teaching Profession secretary-general Harry H.H. Tan said the content has to be revised to allow interaction between students and teachers.

“Students still need a teacher to explain the lessons on DidikTV. It has to be a two-way activity,” he said, adding that students would also need to be disciplined in order to follow the lessons.

“What if the student has questions? How can teachers seek answers to deliver the lessons better? These are some of the areas that need to be looked into,” Tan said.

Penang-based teacher Shaharudin Wahab proposed that more content for primary and secondary school students be made available.

“Of course, there is still a lot of improvement that needs to be done. But I believe that it is a good start and I am confident the situation will be addressed by the Education Ministry through constructive feedback,” he said.

Malacca Action Group for Parents in Education chairman Mak Chee Kin commended the government’s move to launch the network, but suggested that a live session be held instead of broadcasting recorded lessons.

“An interactive session would enable students to respond to questions,” he said, while urging the ministry to have more television channels if there is a need.

“Lumping everything into one programme looks messy and unattractive,” he added.

Former Communications and Multimedia minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak called it a “timely move”.

“It is an informational platform that has several syllabus that is focused. But the government would need to engage and seek responses from parents and students in a certain timeframe (to ensure the quality of the lessons),” he said via his blog sallehsaid.com.