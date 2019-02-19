Diesel supply to 21 schools in Sarawak will continue: MOE

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education has assured that diesel supply to 21 government-aided schools (SBK) in Sarawak will not be cut off.

The ministry in a statement today said in March last year, after the contract was reviewed to verify schools which were eligible for diesel supply using government allocation, it was found that 21 of the 369 schools were categorised under SBK.

“However, the Education Ministry has decided to continue providing diesel supply for the 21 schools by fully utilising the existing provisions until March 2019, as the schools are located in remote areas and cannot enjoy electricity supply from the power lines,” the statement said.

As such the report which stated that the ministry would stop diesel supply to the 21 schools from April 2019 is inaccurate, it added.

“To ensure that the daily operations of the schools remain unaffected, the MOE will see to the continuous supply of diesel to the schools,” it said. — Bernama