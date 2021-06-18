Diet shield against Covid unproven

PETALING JAYA: A plant-based diet is healthy and may help to enhance immunity but the jury is still out on whether it guards against Covid-19 infection.

Vegetarians, vegans and pescatarians (those who do not eat meat but consume fish) have long touted the health benefits of giving up meat.

A report published recently in the nutrition journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health, claimed that a meat-free diet lowers the risk of developing moderate-to-severe Covid-19 infection.

Citing a study, the report stated that those who eat a low carbohydrate or high protein diet are at a higher risk of contracting Covid.

However, nutrition experts Dr Mahenderan Appukutty and Amutha Ramadas advised discretion.

“The findings should not be taken in isolation. We should also refer to other studies before coming to a conclusion,” said Mahenderan, an associate professor at Universiti Teknologi Mara.

He added that more studies are required to better understand the impact that a plant-based diet has in aiding Covid-19 prevention.

“A plant-based diet certainly has a good impact on health. It is a good source of vitamins and minerals that are also important for immunity.

“However, key to maintaining good health is a balanced diet and a healthy way of preparing food, paired with physical activity and a health lifestyle.”

Mahenderan said while it is an individual choice, anyone who wants to adopt a plant-based diet should also consult a nutritionist or dietician.

“There is clear evidence of a link between nutrition and immune response. Therefore, diets that have more plant-based items have a significant role to play in overall health and disease prevention,” he added.

Amutha, who is a senior lecturer at Monash University Malaysia, said the BMJ claim that those on a plant-based diet have a 73% reduction in the risk of contracting Covid, if proven, is substantial and should be given due consideration.

“Few will be surprised to learn that a plant-based diet is healthier and therefore more protective of health,” she said.

Amutha added that the standard procedure when conducting such studies would be to assess a detailed dietary intake of 2,884 participants and conduct impartial statistical tests on them to determine their dietary pattern, rather than simply asking them what diet they have been following for a year.

“We must also understand that a plant-based dietary pattern does not just mean a vegetarian diet, which is a subset of a plant-based diet.

“According to the researchers here, a plant-based diet means a diet that is predominant in plant-based foods, with some limited intake of meats. So it’s important not to perceive non-plant-based foods to be entirely detrimental to health,” she pointed out.

Amutha said the consumption of more greens or plant-based foods can also be associated with practices that are more “health-conscious”, which can have indirect or direct effects on immunity.

She also said food preparation methods could have an effect on a person’s health risk level.

“Eating plant-based foods alone will not help if you deep fry everything and kill all the nutrients in that process,” she said.

Amutha cautioned against an over-emphasis on diet without due consideration for other measures such as wearing a face mask and practising social distancing in preventing Covid-19 infection.

She said it is a fact that a plant-based diet provides ample micro-nutrients but its impact on the immune system is still being researched.

“I would recommend a plant-rich diet for overall health but this does not mean going vegan right away. Just incorporating plant-based food in your diet will do the trick,” she added.