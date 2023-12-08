Differently abled go out in full force to vote

KUALA LUMPUR: While young voters who form the largest category in the six-state elections celebrated democracy and performed their civic duty by turning out to vote today, the differently abled chose not to be left behind.

In wheelchairs, walking sticks and crutches too, they could be seen in almost all voting centres, eager to fulfil their right as voters.

This is also the case at the Bukit Gasing seat of incumbent Rajiv Rishyakaran who is facing a three-cornered fight against Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Nallan Dhanabalan and Muda candidate VKK Rajasekaran Teagarajan.

One differently abled gentleman who gave his name as Kong, 71, said he suffered a stroke just three months ago. “But I am here to vote for Rajiv because he is a good man and a hardworking assemblyman.

“He has done his job and is everywhere in Bukit Gasing, just ask anyone,“ he said.

However, Kong expressed disappointment at what he said was a lower turnout of voters compared to the general election in November last year.

“I am quite surprised that people seem to think a state election is not important. Imagine having the wrong people governing Selangor? What bylaws will be enacted to disrupt our lives, I wonder.”

Another differently abled person, Christine Leong, 56, who is a polio victim and held crutches, said she too came in to support Rajiv.

“He is a good assemblyman so this is our chance to thank him for his service by voting for him again,“ she said, declining further comment.

In Ampang, Kasmisah Mohd Sani, 71, who was in a wheelchair said she was excited to vote and woke up early with the rest of her family members.

“All 12 of us in my family, including my four grandchildren are here to vote,“ she said but declined to comment when asked which party she voted for. “It’s a secret and you ought to know better than to ask me that,“ she said.