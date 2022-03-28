Differently-abled players strive to make nation proud

PETALING JAYA: Disability is not an obstacle to success when determination leads the way, according to two deaf badminton players, who will represent Malaysia at the forthcoming Deaflympics 2022 in Brazil.

The duo, Muhammad Shafiq Hassan, 29, and Boon Wei Ying, 27, told theSun using sign language that they had been training rigorously for the tournament under the tutelage of former national star Sabrina Chong.

Shafiq, who will make his international debut, said it had not been an easy journey, especially due to the pandemic.

“Throughout the last two years, I have put in a lot of effort to learn new techniques, strategies and improve my physique to be lighter and faster. I will try my best to prove myself.

“The lockdown was tough. We trained using online facilities instead of at a court.

“The coach needed to be creative to keep us mentally and physically ready in time for the game.

“Chong is always looking for more ways to help us improve. She learnt to sign, which made it easier for us to communicate.”

Boon, who participated in the abled category before switching to the Deaflympics after losing her hearing due to nerve issues, revealed that she was delighted but nervous as it had been two years since she had competed in tournaments.

The former Malacca state player said time management was another challenge for her as she had to balance her work and badminton schedules.

She too credited Chong for providing her support to perform well. “Our coach actually learnt sign language as well as visual gesture communication.

“She did all this just to communicate with us because sign language involves visual gesture communication, combining actions and signs.”

Boon said the Malaysian Deaf Sports Association (MSDEAF) supported the team by managing everything for their journey to the Deaflympics, including seeking financial aid.

“We will do our best and make Malaysia proud of us.”

Chong said Malaysia could hope for a gold from them and she is confident of the players’ performance as she has been training them since 2019.

“My challenges were mainly communicating with them and putting myself in their shoes to help them overcome obstacles they face in court as deaf players.

MSDEAF adviser and former national shuttler Jason Wong hoped that both the players would come back with gold.

“I am thankful for all the hard work by MSDEAF president, Ong Shin Ruenn and his team, Perangsang Selangor and Apacs for their support and contributions.”