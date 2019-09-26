Difficult to predict Tg Piai by-election

PETALING JAYA: It will be foolhardy to forecast the outcome of Tanjung Piai by-election based on previous polls results, according to PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the reality on the ground could have changed and numbers alone may not be enough to predict an outcome.

He was commenting on a statement by Umno deputy president Datuk Mohamad Hasan (pix), who said that Pakatan Harapan candidate Datuk Md Farid Md Rafik had won only because the opposition votes were split between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS.

Mohamad had also expressed confidence that BN would win this time around because PAS would not be contesting, leaving BN to take on Pakatan in a straight fight.

He added that those who had voted for PAS would now support the BN candidate as PAS and Umno are allies.

Umno is gunning for the seat but MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon has said that his party should be allowed to contest again as it had a fighting chance to retake the seat.

Fahmi, who is Lembah Pantai MP, believes Pakatan has a “great chance” of retaining the seat if the coalition continues to work hard on the ground.