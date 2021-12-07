Digital communication important agent of unity — Abang Johari

KUCHING: Digital communication is not only important in changing the lives of today’s society but it also serves as an important agent of unity, said Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

However, he said, information disseminated digitally needs to be monitored because some can be detrimental to unity.

“This is communication, people communicate digitally... the information that you get may lean towards a certain direction, it may be good or bad. Not to control, but we (the government) have to monitor information that is being uploaded via new modes of communication,” he said today.

He added that digital communication played an important role in the development of culture, tourism, education and people’s health as a whole.

Abang Johari said this while speaking at the launch of the CommUnity Newsletter published by the Sarawak Unity Foundation (YPS) at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here which was also attended by YPS chief executive Datuk Aloysius J. Dris.

The CommUnity Newsletter, according to the YPS, is published to highlight the importance of communication as well as unity and harmonious relationships, not only in Sarawak but throughout the country. — Bernama