Digital content grant recipients told to implement projects accordingly

PUTRAJAYA: The Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) has reminded all recipients of the Digital Content Grant (DKD) to carry out their projects according to the prescribed costs, duration and scope.

“DKD is the people’s money and the trust should be implemented by each recipient to the best of their ability,” he said at the handover ceremony of the DKD offer letters for 2023, here, today.

“So, I hope we can learn from this...to realise the potential to ensure that the (creative) works in the country are enjoyed by our people as well as at the international level,” he said.

DKD serves as a catalyst for the creation of high-quality local creative content that has a competitive edge on the international stage.

Fahmi said this year, the government has allocated RM102 million to the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) for the implementation of DKD under the National Film Development Corporation (Finas), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd (MyCV).

Creative works created through the initiative include films such as Imaginur which grossed RM6 million, and Mat Kilau (90 million) in addition to Tiger Stripes which won the top prize at Cannes Critic’s Week, he said.

At today’s event, 14 companies received the Feature Film Fund and 10 companies were offered the First Feature Film Fund amounting to RM18.3 million under Finas, while under MyCV, 11 companies received funds under musical performances and four companies were offered grants for international marketing and promotions totalling RM3.3 million.

Fahmi said all applications were transparently assessed with integrity by the committee comprising experts and ministry representatives.

He also announced an allocation of RM36 million to Finas, MyCV and MDEC to implement funds for TV programmes, documentaries and domestic marketability, adding that the application for the grants will be opened next month.

“I invite all industry players to browse the official portals of Finas, MyCV and MDEC as well as KKD for further information,” he added. -Bernana