Digital display option for road tax, licence timely: Lee

KUCHING: The move to allow a digital display option for Motor Vehicle Licence and driving licences from today is seen to be in line with the current developments, said Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin.

He said this is because Malaysians have started to adopt digital technologies and mobile applications, including online services.

“Congestion and long queues to get licence services at the Road Transport Department (RTD) counters have long been a hot topic among our people.

“We believe that digitalisation will enable the government to deliver services to the people more effectively,” he said in a statement here today.

He also hoped that the people would continue to adhere to the laws and regulations related to the display of road tax and driving licence.

Earlier, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said that starting today, private vehicle owners are no longer required to display road tax stickers on their vehicles but instead can use the digital Motor Vehicle Licence (e-LKM) and digital Malaysian Driving Licence (e-LMM).

He said the move was part of the efforts to digitise services offered by RTD.

The digital version of the road tax and driving licence can be downloaded through the RTD public portal or MyJPJ mobile application under an in-house pilot project. - Bernama