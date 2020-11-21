Digital economy and 4IR council shows government’s effort on inclusive growth

PUTRAJAYA: The setting up of the national Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Council shows the government’s seriousness to ensure that the growth of digital economy is inclusive by fully harnessing the 4IR technology, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

It said the council, whose establishment was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently, would serve as the highest administrative body for the setting of policies, and implementation and monitoring of the nation’s strategies and initiatives for the digital economy and 4IR.

In a statement today, MCMC said the provision of inclusive and solid connectivity through various government efforts would attract more local and foreign investors to invest in the country to drive economic growth and promote the people’s well-being.

It said the government was committed to emphasising education as an important investment to improve the people’s quality of life and narrow the digital gap.

“This is evident from the government’s RM500 million allocation for next year under Budget 2021 to ensure connectivity in 430 schools throughout the country.

“An allocation of RM7.4 billion is also provided by the government for 2021 and 2022 to expand broadband services particularly in the rural areas,” it added.-Bernama