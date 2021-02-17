Digital economy council to facilitate coordination among ministries, agencies- Mustapa Mohamed

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16: The Digital Economy Council under the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) was formed to coordinate policies related to digital economy which involve various ministries and agencies, said Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

In this regard, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) said it was appropriate for EPU as a federal agency responsible in planning the country’s economic development for the medium and long term, to make and present studies on the country’s digital economy to facilitate the coordination.

“Prior to this, many committees had been formed, so now there is only one council because digital crosses many sectors and fields.

“This council encompasses six clusters namely digital talent, digital infrastructure, new technologies, halal economy, society, and government,” he said on TV1’s ‘Bicara Narative’ titled “Digital Asas Ekonomi Masa Depan”, tonight.

The Digital Economy Council chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will see the launch of ‘MyDigital-Blueprint Digital Economy Malaysia’ this Friday.

Meanwhile, Mustapa said each cluster in the council will be chaired by the relevant ministers, with certain objectives to ensure that the government can achieve its intention to provide internet infrastructure and access for Malaysians.

Among the targets set in the blueprint are for every student to have access to online learning, enhancing the people’s digital literacy and digital usage for micro, small and medium businesses.

Mustapa also said the initiatives to be introduced were prepared on an existing base albeit with a new emphasis.

“This Blueprint will have three phases - short, medium and long (10 years). Further details however will be known this Friday,” he added. -Bernama