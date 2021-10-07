Digital education policy being formulated — Radzi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is formulating a digital education policy that aims to produce a competitive digitally-savvy generation, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the policy would be supported by a comprehensive action plan through strategic strategies and initiatives, especially in terms of the teaching and learning (PdP) process.

“The digital education policy is designed to cultivate knowledgeable, skilled and ethical digital talents,“ he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Royal Address here today.

He said under the digital education policy framework, the focus would be on enhancing students’ mastery of digital technology, enriching quality digital content, enhancing teacher competencies, and cultivating the use of digital technology among education leaders.

“Apart from that, the focus is also on enhancing the infrastructure and digital infrastructure of institutions under the MOE and strengthen strategic alliances,“ he said.

In terms of teacher training, he said the plan to improve teacher competencies was implemented based on the Continuous Professional Development (PPB) and the Teacher Professionalism Master Plan (PIPPK).

“Taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic situation, these two plans have been realigned to strengthen teachers’ knowledge, skills and attitude in facing the challenges of 21st-century learning,“ he said.

According to him, a total of 1,949 PPB activities related to information and communication technology (ICT) were implemented as of September this year, while 37 training courses related to digital technology were provided by the Malaysian Institute of Teacher Education (IPGM) as of July.

Apart from that, Radzi said prospective teachers undergoing training at teacher education institutes (IPGs) were also required to take technology courses for PdP, as well as Digital Innovation in PdP.

“This course enables them to produce quality digital materials. They are also given exposure to managing media and PdP resources efficiently, to help the learning process of students in school,“ he said. — Bernama