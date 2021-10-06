Digital job salaries not growing much despite industry’s fast growth - Pikom

KUALA LUMPUR: The average monthly salary growth of digital professionals has been on a downtrend although the digital industry’s growth has accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the National Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Association of Malaysia (Pikom).

A Pikom report launched today said their average monthly salaries’ growth was forecast to fall further to 0.1 per cent this year from 2.2 per cent in 2020, before rising by 2.0 per cent next year, as a direct impact of the pandemic, including the Movement Control Order periods, economic uncertainties and job losses.

Organising chair of the research and publication committee, Woon Tai Hai, said the Covid-19 pandemic had accelerated the digital industry’s growth and reshaped landscape driven by e-commerce, online connectivity infrastructure, digitalisation adoption and connectivity.

Eighty-seven per cent of the contribution to the digital economy came from e-commerce, ICT services and ICT manufacturing, while the remaining 13 per cent was from ICT trade as well as content and media, he told reporters at the virtual launch of the Economic and Digital Job Market Report 2021 today.

“The term ‘transformation’ for some is perhaps obsolete and instead ‘acceleration’ is more appropriate. Whilst the digital economic contribution to the national economy may have reached the 20 per cent target, set from many years ago, we are of the opinion that this digital journey may be further accelerated and will potentially ‘reshape’ the landscape of the digital industry.

“Also, MyDigital Blueprint and 5G deployment initiatives will be another set of impetus in driving the industry further,” he said.

The report, which is published by PIKOM in collaboration with JobStreet, said the digital economy was expected to contribute 22.4 per cent or RM331.1 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 and 23.4 per cent or RM356.9 billion next year.

He said in 2021, the top-paying industry for entry-level digital professionals was electrical and electronics (RM4,136), followed by banking (RM3,815), automotive/heavy industry/machinery (RM3,596), property/real estate (RM3,554) and construction/building/engineering (RM3,517).

“The average monthly salaries of entry-level digital professionals in 2021 were only 0.6 per cent higher than the previous year. Senior-level digital talents were the most affected this year in terms of vacancies and salaries.

“Perhaps this was expected since the cost of hiring senior professionals is beyond the reach of many businesses struggling with the pandemic. Another possibility is that senior talents may tend to stay longer in the current employment due to the uncertainties in the job market,“ he said.

Despite the downward trajectory of domestic digital salaries, Woon noted that data from Jobstreet.com showed that the number of jobs advertised remained high with the number of jobs advertised reaching 135,451 and 97,909 in 2020 and the first half of 2021, respectively.

Hence, he said, there would be better prospects for salary growth at entry to manager levels in 2022. However, salaries for senior managers are expected to remain flat.

The report forecasts the average monthly salaries for entry level to be 3.9 per cent higher in 2022 compared to this year but significantly below the average annual growth rate (AAGR) of 4.7 per cent over the 10-year period of 2010-2020.

He added that the association was projecting lower GDP growth of 2.0 to 2.5 per cent for 2021, followed by 4.5 to 5.0 per cent for 2022.

The report also compares Malaysian technology salaries with its peers, saying Malaysia has continued to slide against Thailand with a multiple of 1.21 times, Singapore (1.98 times) and the United States (2.10 times).

Among the 11 selected economies, Malaysia is ranked seventh in terms of average salaries for information technology and digital jobs.

In a separate statement, JobStreet managing director Vic Sithasanan advised employees to continuously upskill and reskill in order to stay relevant.

“JobStreet foresees that percentages for ‘digital first’ skills and expertise would increase even more due to rising demand for digital tools and processes.

“Hence, there is an urgent need for people to upskill themselves with knowledge of digital technologies coupled with digital literacy and transferable skills,” he said.

-Bernama