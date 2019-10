KUALA LUMPUR: The setting up of Digital Library would encourage the sharing of knowledge and education in Perak, said Perak PKR Youth Chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Bin Rizal Mubarak.

He said the Digital Native Agenda (DNA23) announced in the Budget 2020 is aimed at highlighting the issues that have been identified by and brought to the attention of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It is also aimed at empowering stakeholders of the digital landscape and help set priorities in steering the nation towards the digital age,” he said.

Farhash then pointed out that the state administration should also be more focused and fair towards the development of the local community in Perak.

“I’m saying this since in the Budget, RM57 million have been allocated to the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) and RM83 million for the economic development, education and infrastructural needs of about 60,000 Orang Asli in Perak.

“The upgrading of the Kampar Hospital and the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh are practical moves which would not burden the state compared to a proposal to build a new airport made last year,” he added.

He stressed that it is important that the vision and mission of the country is focused towards reducing the nation’s liability by working together as one Malaysia.