Digital Mersing encourages cashless transactions

MERSING: The Digital Mersing initiative, implemented since March 1 to encourage the rural community to switch to cashless transactions, receives an encouraging response from the people in this district.

To date, 80 entrepreneurs have registered for the initiative, aspired by the Mersing Member of Parliament Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad to help upgrade the community in the district towards digitalisation.

A public servant, Nor Aishah Abdul Rahman, 26, said the programme promotes a safe shopping experience as there is no need to bring along cash.

“It will be easier to shop after this, there is no need to bring a lot of cash or to queue at ATM (auto-teller machine) which usually takes a long time including time to search for parking.

“Therefore, I hope more entrepreneurs will offer this digital payment medium to facilitate transactions,” she told Bernama here, today.

A housewife, Nurul Hidarina Mohammed Azam, 30, said she fully supports the effort but suggested that relevant parties give a clear explanation on digital payment methods.

“I believe the pandemic (COVID-19), among others, encourages the public to choose contactless platforms that quicken payment transactions.

“However, relevant parties should increase the awareness among the local community to buy rural products via digital platforms, thus cultivating cashless transactions,” said the mother of two.

She said the effort to spread awareness could be done in stages because there are people in the district who are still learning to use the technology.

Dr Abdul Latiff, who is also the Rural Development Minister, launched the Digital Mersing initiative on April 10 at the Air Merah Rural Community Centre here.

The first phase involves the activation of cashless transactions, donations of MyTv decoders, Desamall (the ministry’s initiative for rural entrepreneurs to market their products online) and nano business assistance.

The initiative proved the commitment of the Mersing Parliamentary Community Service Centre to support the government’s call to develop a digital economy and community, especially for Mersing residents. –Bernama