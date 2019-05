IPOH: The rebranding of Digital Perak Corporation Holdings (DigitalPerak), formerly known as KPerak Implementation and Coordination Corporation, is part of efforts to revive government-linked companies in the state, said Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He expressed hope that Digital Perak, which is entrusted with spurring the development of the state’s information and communications technology and digital industry, could generate wealth for the state and the people.

Led by chief executive officer Prof. Madya Dr. Mohammad Tazli Azizan, an expert in change management, and supported by experienced staff, the company will be able to get back on track, he said when launching the rebranded entity at the Perak Trade Centre here today.

Also present was state Communications, Multimedia, NGO and Cooperatives Development committee chairman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Tazli said the company is committed to realising the vision of making Perak a smart state by 2030 via appropriate and relevant digital initiatives.

At the event, Ahmad Faizal witnessed the exchange of memorandum of understanding documents between DigitalPerak and eight partners who will collaborate to promote digital technology and empower digital entrepreneurs.

The eight are CyberSecurity Malaysia, Quest International University Perak, Cynerve Sdn Bhd, Direct Consulting & Services Sdn Bhd, Talenta Ideas Sdn Bhd, Creative House of Rhyme Production, Thissign Production and Colorbar Media Production. — Bernama