Digital services: RTD won’t reduce number of personnel

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) will not trim its workforce although it also provides digital or online services, said its director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim (pix).

He said although some services would be implemented via online, it would still require personnel to carry out enforcement as well as advocacy, besides ensuring road users complied with the stipulated rules.

“This digital service delivery will enable face-to-face counter services to be moved to digital platforms.

“So, the existing number of personnel will not be reduced but will be mobilised to more important tasks, such as enforcement and advocacy,” he told a media conference after attending the 2022 RTD Convention here today.

Zailani said over 7,000 out of the 8,000 posts at various levels of the RTD had been filled, while the remaining quota would be filled in the near future.

Deputy Director-General of Public Service (Operation) Datuk Zainal Azman Abu Seman, who also attended the convention, called on the RTD to empower the department’s digitalisation element in line with the Public Sector Digitalisation Strategic Plan and Fourth Industrial Revolution Policy (IR4.0).

“Our daily activities are currently based on digitalisation, including services, business, enforcement, education, legislation and so on. So, the transition to digital services needs to be done,” he said. — Bernama