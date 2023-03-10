Digitalisation agenda among MOE’s priorities in Budget 2024

GENTING HIGHLANDS: The education digitalisation agenda in the national education system will be among the focus of Budget 2024 which will be tabled on Oct 13, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the agenda would be fully driven through the allocation of Budget 2024 to support the Digital Education Policy (DPD) which aimed at producing students with digital skills in the era of Industrial Revolution 4.0.

“We have already launched DPD...God willing, progress in terms of digital education will be fully driven in Budget 2024,“ she told reporters after launching the Third International Conference On Educational Leadership And Management (ICELAM) at Institut Aminuddin Baki (IAB) here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday said that the MOE and the Ministry of Health will continue to receive the largest allocations in the MADANI Budget 2024.

Commenting further, Fadhlina said focus would also be given to development, repair and maintenance as well as policies that will have an impact on the country’s education as a whole.

“We should not look at this large allocation alone, in fact it gives us the responsibility to complete and focus on policies that will have an impact on national education,” she added. -Bernama