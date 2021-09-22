Digitalisation critical in 12th Malaysia Plan - Noor Azlan

KUALA LUMPUR: The process of digitalisation in economic sectors is a crucial matter that needs to be addressed in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Economic Action Council executive director, Prof Tan Sri Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali (pix).

He said the adoption of new technologies by business organisations, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will help the group to resume their operations more efficiently.

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, digitalisation has taken place abruptly and swiftly, including the creation of many new gig economy jobs.

“Many economic activities require us to adopt new technologies and this is critical to ensure that the economic activities are meeting the need for a rapid progression in this era,” he said on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme yesterday.

Noor Azlan emphasised that the utilisation of new technologies is critical in the country’s economic recovery which would allow companies and micro-enterprises to resume their operations in the endemic phase of Covid-19.

“The impact of this crisis must be addressed by considering economic development process that is in line with the new economic landscape.

“We have to ensure that these SMEs run their businesses supported by the adoption of new technologies,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Noor Azlan also opined that the environmental sustainability agenda should also be prioritised in the 12MP so that future economic activities would not cause any environmental harm.

“There has been a lot of discussions and concerns with regards to environmental pollution, environmental sustainability and the issue of climate change at the global level, so the 12MP needs to pay serious attention to this issue,“ he said.

The 12MP is scheduled to be tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, Sept 27.- Bernama