KUALA LUMPUR: The widespread adoption of digital economy during the Movement Control Order (MCO) provides numerous opportunities for businesses and consumers to strengthen their ties in the business ecosystem.

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation chief executive officer Surina Shukri said the digital platform is a strong enabler in enhancing the offer and demand system, which traditionally involves various parties over the many stages of the supply chain.

“In the traditional business system, there is a lot of middlemen, so it is quite difficult for products to reach the market.

“Through digitalisation, businessmen can connect directly with the customers, thus we can close the gap in the supply chain,” she said during the “Facing the World’s New Norm” (Mendepani Normal Baharu Dunia) webinar organised by Astro Awani.

The webinar also featured Academy of Sciences Malaysia fellow, Dr Madeline Berma and Cyberview Sdn Bhd managing director Najib Ibrahim.

Surina urged local businessmen, especially small and medium-sized enterprise entrepreneurs and micro-entrepreneurs to be brave enough to venture onto the digital platform as an alternative in marketing their products to generate incomes in this time of crisis.

She said businessmen should innovate and adopt a forward-thinking approach in running their business, in addition to marketing their products via ‘cash-on-delivery’ or ‘walk-in’ methods which provide less returns.

“We also need to bridge the digital gap among local entrepreneurs. We have to provide the infrastructure, and the content for them to learn about e-commerce is there, for free, online.

“The most important thing is to have the confidence to try and not give up. If you don’t make an effort, you will not get the result,” she added. — Bernama