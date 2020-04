GEORGE TOWN: One clear thing which has emerged from the movement control order (MCO) is that digitalisation has allowed Malaysians to cope with the restrictions of mainly staying and working from home.

“Digital-powered logistics services like Grab and Lalamove have enabled food delivery services, grocery fulfilment, and parcel deliveries. Digital communications tools like Zoom, Slack, and many others have allowed millions of Malaysians to work and learn from home. Digital content providers like iflix, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and online game companies have kept citizens entertained while forced to stay at home,” Malaysian Digital Economic Corporation (MDEC) chief executive officer (CEO) Surina Shukri said in a statement today.

“Public officials are undoubtedly already thinking about Malaysia’s economic future. What should be central to any strategy to rebalance, transform and reform the economy is a stronger emphasis on private-public collaboration,” she said.

“Policymakers need to seize this opportunity to propel digital adoption across the economy. Given that the backbone of the digital economy is fast, stable with a pervasive internet connectivity, the role of telecommunication (telco) operators has become crucial,” Surina added.

“By working more closely with telcos, the government will be able to enhance the efficacy of the private sector to deliver the crucial infrastructure needed to power the economy of a post-Covid-19 era.

“For example, the government can affect real impact via its role as the regulator, and the ability to finance crucial investments like a national 5G infrastructure connectivity network.

“Also, telcos have at their disposal a huge trove of data on 30 million Malaysians that could yield incredible insights that can not only help with better delivery of government services but also with managing crises events like the one we are having now.

“Singapore and South Korea are two examples of countries which have great success working with telcos to manage this pandemic. From a public health perspective, there needs to be improved data sharing between government ministries and agencies, and the private sector. This can facilitate better detection and containment measures, timely decision making, tighter management, and improved allocation of public healthcare resources.”

Surina cited other examples of private-public collaboration to spur digital adoption including working with Malaysian organisations such as Axiata, TNB, Maybank, and KPJ to better understand the needs of the people.

“In a way, these are elements that many small medium enterprises (SMEs) have to do as an imperative,” she said, adding SMEs and start-ups face an uncertain future.

“To navigate this, they need to be innovative.”

Entrepreneurs need to focus closely on the customer to understand their new needs.

“More than ever, the speed of execution is key.”

“So far, Malaysia has demonstrated the resolve and political will needed to deal with this pandemic. It has enforced compliance of the MCO to stem the threat and announced a RM250 billion fiscal stimulus plan to help both the rakyat and businesses to survive this lockdown.”

While the priority for public officials the world over is focused on containing the virus, it is also the time to start planning for what comes next, she said.

“The scale of this pandemic has already fundamentally changed the structure of the global economy. Many sectors of the global economy will be forever transformed.”

She cited that areas which will be affected are travel, tourism, restaurants, shopping malls, cinemas and other public halls as there is a degree of higher shift towards e-commerce.