Dignity bags awards for children welfare and advocacy

KUALA LUMPUR: Dignity for Children Foundation (Dignity) has been awarded the 3G Children Welfare Award 2021 and 3G Advocacy Award by the Global Good Governance Awards (3G Awards) organised by Cambridge IFA.

The 3G Awards, which started in 2015, aims to promote best practices in governance and sustainability around the world. These awards celebrate individuals, governments, public and private institutions and NGOs that demonstrate making governance and sustainability a strategic priority of their organisations.

The 2021 awards ceremony was held virtually and broadcasted through various social media channels.

It is the first time for Dignity to receive the 3G Awards. The 3G Children Welfare Award was given in recognition of Dignity as a non-profit organisation that has made a substantial impact on the educational, psychological, intellectual and physical growth of children. The 3G Advocacy Award recognises Dignity for its outstanding advocacy programmes that empower people and the planet through their various social enterprises.

Elisha Satvinder, Co-Founder of Dignity said: “We are extremely honoured to be the recipient of a double award, namely the 2021 3G Children Welfare Awards and the 3G Advocacy Award. At Dignity, we believe that everyone deserves equal opportunity to access quality education. “Our goal is to groom our children to be the leaders of the future, to nurture and empower world changers through transformative education while promoting gender equality and female leadership.”

Other awards received by Dignity include the Sharjah International Award For Refugee Advocacy & Support (2018), Asia’s NGO Excellence Award For Social Consciousness (2018), World CSR Congress & Awards - “NGO Leadership Award” (2019) and United Nations Malaysia Award 2019 for contributions to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for the Leaving No One Behind.