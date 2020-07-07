Diligent despatch rider loses two bikes in Gombak blaze

KUALA LUMPUR: Freelance despatch rider, Ganesh Moorthy, who made the news after a natural food supplement entrepreneur praised him for his efficiency, diligence and politeness last October, has come into the limelight once again.

Only this time, its for losing two of his motorcycles in an arson attack.

Ganesh shared the sad news on his Facebook account today after the motorcycles he used to make a living with were razed in a fire incident at the parking lot of the Gombak Setia People’s Housing Project (PPR).

It was reported that up to eight cars and 53 motorcycles were affected in the pre-dawn incident, which the Puchong born rider suspected was due to a dispute between two parties.

“Just imagine, how many families have been affected due to this irresponsible attitude.

“I feel very sad, but I know there’s always God’s wisdom behind everything that happens. So I have to remain strong and move on with life,” said Ganesh.

According to Fire and Rescue Department operations commander, Senior Fire Officer Zaid Zainal, four engines with 24 personnel from the Wangsa Maju, Gombak Selatan and Setapak fire stations were dispatched to the scene at 5.05 am today.

The team took 10 minutes to bring the fire under control, before it was completely doused at 5.47 am. All 53 motorcycles were totally destroyed, while the cars were burnt between 60 and 80 per cent. -Bernama