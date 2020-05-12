Dine-in at eateries allowed in Selangor beginning tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: Dine-in at eateries will be allowed in Selangor, beginning tomorrow, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

However he said, customers at the eateries including restaurants, food courts, covered stalls and kiosks must comply with the social distancing regulation.

He said food outlet operators are allowed to fully operate, including for dine-in, from 7am to 10 pm but they must not place dining tables at the corridors or parking lots.

“Traders are encouraged to provide pre-order option to customers to avoid congestion in their premises. The local authorities will conduct spot checks from time to time to ensure that they adhere to the standard operating procedures,” he said in a statement today.

Previously on May 1, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) beginning May 4, whereby almost all economic activities were allowed to operate.

However, the Selangor state government implemented the CMCO with additional conditions including limiting food premises operation to take-away, drive-thru and delivery services only.

Amirudin in the statement added that food truck operators and roadside stalls are also allowed to operate beginning tomorrow from 8am to 10pm, but only through drive-thru, take-away and delivery services.

He said the local authorities would study if there is a need for the traders to take turns to operate, if the stalls are located too near to each other, making it difficult for customers to practise social distancing.

For public markets, wet markets and private markets, the premises may continue their normal operation with no slaughtering and processing of chicken allowed in the same location.

“Morning and night markets are still not allowed to operate during the CMCO until June 9,” he said, adding that a circular would be issued soon.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said all parks in the state are also allowed to open for recreational activities including fishing, from 7am to 7pm, but not for camping. - Bernama