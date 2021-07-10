Dine-in still allowed in Sabah - Chief Minister

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government stands by its decision to allow dine-in in restaurants, eateries and hotel restaurants in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor (pix, centre).

He said the state government’s directive allowing this effective June 29 following the implementationof Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) is still in force.

“This is our stand,” Hajiji said in a brief statement here today.

Sabah moves into Phase Two of the PPN today.

The PPN has four phases with Phase One having the strictest standard operating procedures (SOPS) on movement control on people to curb spread of Covid-19 while Phase Four the least strict.-Bernama