Dine-ins still prohibited in Sarawak under Phase Two of recovery plan

KUCHING: Dine-ins at eateries are still prohibited in Sarawak although the state will enter Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) tomorrow, according to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC said the existing standard operating procedure (SOP) for eateries would be reviewed by the state Local Government and Housing Ministry in light of the Delta variant.

“Thus, dine-ins are prohibited for the time being until the latest SOP has been released by the ministry,” the statement read.

A total of 472 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities were recorded in Sarawak today, bringing the cumulative figure for positive cases to 69,576 and the death toll to 435.

SDMC said of the total positive cases, 168 cases involved detainees at the Miri central prison.

It also said the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced at Kampung Daie and Bukit Batu in Lundu from July 13 to 26 and at Rumah Jerah in Sarikei from July 16 to 29. — Bernama