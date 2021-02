PETALING JAYA: Dining at restaurants is allowed from tomorrow but there can only be two diners to a table.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said diners must also comply with the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), including a physical distance of one metre from other patrons.

“Prior to this, restaurants are allowed to open until 10pm but limited to takeaways and deliveries,” he said today.

“The special meeting held by the National Security Council yesterday has agreed to allow dine-ins and the allowed number of patrons is two person per table with a physical distance of one metre.”