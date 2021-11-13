Diplomatic community praises Malaysia’s fight against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The diplomatic community in Malaysia has praised the country for doing a good job in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Vanu Gopala Menon (pix), who is Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, said that with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s guidance and counsel, Malaysia has done very well to bring the spread of the Covid-19 virus under control.

He said that this was largely due to a well-thought-out National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme that was implemented quickly and efficiently.

“That we are able to gather here today to celebrate Your Majesty’s birthday is a testament to these achievements,” he said in his remarks at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with Al-Sultan Abdullah’s birthday, at Istana Negara, here today.

The diplomat said that even as Malaysia and the world emerge from the challenges posed by Covid-19 over the past year, there would be further challenges ahead.

“I am confident that with Your Majesty’s leadership, Malaysia will be able to overcome these challenges and continues to thrive and prosper,” Vanu Menon said.

He further underscored that under the guidance of Al-Sultan Abdullah, Malaysia was an active and responsible member of the international community.

“It has forged close trade and people-to-people ties with many international partners.

“These ties will be crucial as Malaysia and all of us work to emerge stronger in the months and years ahead,” he added.

He stressed that the diplomatic community in Malaysia and Malaysia’s international partners stand ready to cooperate and work closely with His Majesty, the Malaysian government as well as its people.

The diplomatic corps, he said, prayed for Malaysia’s continued success and prosperity and wished His Majesty as well as Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah good health and happiness on this auspicious occasion. — Bernama