KUALA LUMPUR: The diplomatic corps in Malaysia conveyed their congratulations and well wishes to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on His Majesty’s official birthday celebration today.

Speaking on behalf of the diplomatic corps in Malaysia at the investiture ceremony for federal awards and honours at the Istana Negara, Azerbaijan Ambassador to Malaysia Prof Dr Qaley Allahverdiyev said they have witnessed the strong commitment of His Majesty’s government to enhance the position of Malaysia.

“As privileged observers of the political and social events in Malaysia, we have noted with pleasure that Malaysia continues to play an important role not only in the region, but also on the international scene.

“And it is apparent that shared prosperity of the people is the basis of the commitment of Your Majesty’s government in designing programmes and policies to make Malaysia a prosperous, dignified and independent nation,” said the head of the diplomatic corps.

The investiture ceremony is the first after Al-Sultan Abdullah was installed the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

Allahverdiyev said last year’s successful general election and exemplary peaceful transition of power in the country demonstrated the Malaysian people’s strong will for democracy.

“As Malaysia celebrates its 62nd Independence Day, the country can reflect upon six decades of peace and progress since the declaration of independence in 1957,” he added. — Bernama