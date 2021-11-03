Diplomats, expats can enter Sabah from today

KOTA KINABALU: Diplomats and expatriates, including their dependents residing in the Peninsula, Sarawak and Labuan, are allowed to enter Sabah for social visits without obtaining special state government approval, effective today.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun (pix) said however, they must have a valid immigration pass to enter Sabah.

He said this permission is also extended to non-Sabah MyPR holders, Entry Permit Card or Entry Permit holders endorsed in passports currently residing in the Peninsula, Sarawak and Labuan.

“These individuals are required to present their passports during immigration checks at Sabah’s entry points,“ he said in a statement last night.

On the daily Covid-19 cases in Sabah, Masidi said almost all districts in the state recorded a higher number of cases from the day before.

He said the total number of cases in Sabah yesterday increased by 156 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 549. — Bernama