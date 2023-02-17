Dira to contest for Puteri Umno chief post

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council (MT) member, Datuk Khaidirah Abu Zahar, better known as Dira, has confirmed that she will be contesting the Puteri Umno chief post in the 2023 party elections.

She said that she has decided to contest the post and will submit the nomination form later today.

“The information management has all been completed and is running smoothly. We have already informed the current Puteri chief, Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan.

“I have already informed Umno president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and state (Melaka) Umno Liaison Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh,” she said after attending the Umno supreme council meeting at Menara Dato Onn, here yesterday.

Dira, who expects a four-cornered clash in the elections, hopes that all the candidates are those who can offer something, and are able to drive Umno better.

Umno elections are being held from Feb 1 to March 18, with the branch-level elections being held from Feb 1 to 26, followed by the elections for the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings at the national level on March 11.

The Umno divisional delegates’ meetings and committee elections, as well as contests for seats in the Umno supreme council, will be held simultaneously nationwide on March 18. - Bernama