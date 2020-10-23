Dire straits

PETALING JAYA: Healthcare facilities, especially in Sabah, are already stretched to the limit, and unless drastic measures are taken, the new wave of Covid-19 infection will only worsen.

According to health experts, the situation will no longer be manageable if there is no change to current protocols and resources.

Worse than that, the frontliners, especially healthcare workers, who are required to be in the best shape to deal with the new onslaught, are themselves under increasing stress and overwhelmed.

The health experts are of the view that it is just a matter of time before the state is forced to shift its overall strategy from containment to mitigation, given the continuous rise in the number of new cases.

The daily increase in the number of new cases nationwide has already surpassed the 800 mark, and Sabah is taking the brunt of the new storm.

The state has been consistently seeing more than half of the nationwide tally daily for more than a week now.

Epidemiologist Datuk Dr Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud told theSun that unlike the states in Peninsular Malaysia, the facilities in Sabah were not in the best shape in the first place, and the additional strain and stressful environment would take a heavier toll on the frontliners.

“I fear for Sabah. The situation is no longer manageable.”

He said redistributing Covid-19 cases to Sarawak is also not viable given the distance and logistical difficulties.

Focusing most of the medical resources on Covid-19 cases would also mean that other patients will not receive optimal care and that would affect the health of the ordinary people, he added.

“Neither will sending additional healthcare personnel and equipment to Sabah be enough now,” Awang Bulgiba said.

“It’s not just about dealing with the 600 to 700 new cases every day, or even caring for the thousands who are already infected. We also need to worry about tracing, contacting, testing and quarantining those who are at risk,” he pointed out.

“All this will take a heavy toll on the frontliners.”

He said that while additional personnel and equipment have been sent to Sabah, the total available resources remain inadequate.

“Even healthcare workers themselves need psychological support and health surveillance,” he said.

Over and above that, Awang Bulgiba said additional equipment such as PAPRs (powered air purifying respirators) are essential given that normal wards in many hospitals in Sabah have already been converted into intensive care units.

“Normal wards do not have negative pressure rooms, thereby raising the risks to healthcare workers who have to treat patients who need intensive care,” he said.

“In short, better PPE (personal protection equipment) than just gloves and overalls are needed for these open ICU wards ,” Awang Bulgiba added.

He said a shift in overall strategy for Sabah is needed.

“It is time to consider opting for mitigation now, which means full MCO for a period of time.”

Universiti Malaya public health expert Prof Dr Sanjay Rampal said a Covid-19 disease preparedness and response programme is badly needed to prevent the infection from spreading among hospital staff.

“Good infection control measures along with surveillance of healthcare workers, risk assessment and mitigation are necessary to prevent a shortage of essential workers,” he said.

However, Sanjay also pointed out that while the burden has become heavier in Malaysia in recent weeks, it is still not as bad as in other countries.

“We just need to be positive, build our resilience, and live with this virus for the foreseeable future,” he added.