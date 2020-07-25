Direct selling agent issued RM50,000 compound for selling Covid-19 bracelet

PUTRAJAYA: A direct selling agent has been issued compound of RM50,000 for promoting bracelets that are claimed capable of warding off Covid-19, on a social website.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (MDTCA) enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman (pix) said the action followed an issue that went viral on Facebook regarding the promotion of a bracelet product, priced at RM580 each, which is said able to ward off the Covid-19 virus.

He said acting on a complaint, a team from the ministry questioned a woman, who is an agent of a direct selling company, for promoting the bracelet on her Facebook.

“Her action in promoting the product by giving misleading statement is an offence under Section 10 (1) (h) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999 and a maximum compound of RM50,000 was offered to her,” he said in a statement here today.

He said legal action would be taken against the woman if she failed to pay the compound.

“MDTCA is serious in ensuring that consumers are not deceived by promotions or misleading statements on the use of a product,“ he said, adding that anyone selling and/or promoting any products should always comply with the rules and regulations set by the government. — Bernama