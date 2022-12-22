Direct selling company fined RM100,000 for operating without licence

SHAH ALAM: A direct selling company dealing with health products was fined RM100,000 by the Sessions Court here today for operating a business without a valid license.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali meted out the fine on Volten Asiaemall Sdn Bhd, which was represented by its director, Ismail Che Ani, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The company was charged with conducting a direct sales business through the website www.asiaemall.com without a valid license at a premises in Section 15 here at 3.03 pm last Jan 19.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1) of the Direct Sales and Anti-Pyramid Scheme Act 1993 which provides for a maximum fine of RM1,000,000 and for the second or subsequent offence a fine of not more than RM2,000,000, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Syazwani Zawawi, while the company was represented by lawyer Jefri Jaafar.

The company paid the fine. - Bernama