Director, company fined RM350,000 for having over 21,000 litres of diesel without permission

SHAH ALAM: A director and his company were fined a total of RM350,000 by the Sessions Court, here, today for possessing 21,035 litres of diesel without permission.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali meted the sentence on Tan Chooi Kim and his company, Midas Dragon Sdn Bhd, as those summoned after they changed their plea to guilty during the case mention.

Tan was fined RM120,000 or in default 12 months in jail, while his company was fined RM230,000. Tan paid the fines.

Tan and his company were each charged with having 21,035 litres of diesel in their possession without permission, violating Regulation 18 of the Control of Supplies Act (Amendment) 2021 and Regulation 21 of the Supply Control Regulations 1974.

The offence was committed at a premises in Bestari Jaya, near here, at 1.50 pm on July 28.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, Nor Alimah Mohd Sanusi prosecuted in the case, while both the accused were represented by lawyer, Azfar Asadullah Abdul Sathar. - Bernama