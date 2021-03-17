Director first to be charged under amended MACC Act

PUTRAJAYA: A ship leasing company director will be the first to face charges tomorrow (Thursday) under the newly enacted corporate liability for corruption under Section 17A of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.

The MACC said the director is expected to be charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court in the morning.

The director was implicated in the case after a former director of the company, aged 64, had allegedly paid a bribe totalling RM321,350 between June 29 and Oct 14 to secure a sub-contract to lease ships for oil and gas mining work.

The MACC said the cost of the whole project was RM1 billion.

It said the former director was arrested today and will also be charged at the Shah Alam Sessions Court tomorrow morning for allegedly paying bribes to secure a contract under Section 16(b)(a) of the MACC Act.

Under provisions of Section 17A of the MACC Act which came into effect in June last year, senior management of a company are liable for acts of corruption committed on behalf of the company.

Those found guilty face up to 20 years imprisonment and a minimum fine of RM1 million or ten times the sum of the bribe involved.