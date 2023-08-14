Director pleads not guilty to using diesel without a permit

IPOH: A company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to the charge of using a controlled item, which is more than 19,000 litres of diesel without a permit, earlier this year.

Datuk Loke Mei Chan, 54, is accused of violating Regulation 18 (1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974, by using 19,546 litres of diesel without a permit in running the business of K2 Bitumen Sdn Bhd.

She is alleged to have committed the offence at K2 Bitumen Sdn Bhd, Taman Perindustrian Tungzen, Kampung Kepayang in Batu Gajah at about 10.55 am on Jan 13.

Loke is accused of violating Regulation 21 of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 read together with Section 22 (4) of the Control of Supplies Act 1974 which is punishable under Section 22 (2).

She faces a maximum fine of RM1 million or a maximum imprisonment of three years, or both, and for a second offence or a repeat offence a maximum fine of RM3 million or a maximum imprisonment of five years or both, if convicted.

Meanwhile, her company was also charged with committing the same offence at the same location and time under Regulation 21 of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

Loke, who represented the company, claimed trial as soon as the charges were read before Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad.

The company faces a maximum fine of RM2 million and for a second or repeat offence a maximum fine of RM5 million.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) deputy public prosecutor Syazwani Zawawi did not propose any bail for the company but recommended a bail of RM30,000 with one surety against Loke on grounds that the director’s status could be changed, apart from the case involving Ops Tiris related to the controlled item.

However, lawyer Muhammad Iman Johar who represented Loke and her company said there was no need to impose any bail on his client.

Judge Ainul Shahrin then determined that there was no need for bail and set Sept 22 for re-mention of the case. - Bernama