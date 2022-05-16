Dirty eatery in JB ordered to close

JOHOR BAHRU: An eatery in the district has been ordered to close after the Johor Health Department (JKNJ) found that its level of cleanliness was unsatisfactory following a viral video clip linking the outlet to a food poisoning case.

State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said that they conducted an investigation following a video of an alleged food poisoning case that went viral yesterday (May 15) after a customer ate bread at the outlet.

It was found that its level of cleanliness was unsatisfactory and was ordered to close. The outlet was also issued with three notices under Section 32B of the Food Act 1983 for offences that violated the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

“The Johor Bahru district health office is still actively tracking food poisoning cases related to this incident.

“Member of the public are also advised to take precautionary measures to reduce the risk of food poisoning by choosing eateries where the level of hygiene is satisfactory,” Ling said in a statement, today.

Ling also advised the community to practice “look, smell and taste” before eating to avoid food poisoning incidents as well as identify symptoms of food poisoning such as stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea to seek immediate treatment. - Bernama