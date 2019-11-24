Disabled elderly woman killed in fire

KLANG: A 78-year-old disabled woman was burnt to death in a fire which almost destroyed her house in Kampung Sungai Pinang here today.

Klang Zone Fire and Rescue Department deputy chief Khairul Azhar A. Rahman said the charred body of Li Lam Seng was found at the back door of the single-storey terrace house.

He said Li was staying with her 30-year-old son but he was away at work when the fire broke out.

“We received an emergency call at about 4.13am ... firemen found the charred body of the woman, whose legs were amputated, lying face down. We believe she was trying to save herself.

“The victim managed to knock on the back door of the house next door to alert its occupants because the front portion of their house was also on fire,” he said when contacted.

He said her neighbours tried to help her but failed. They then informed the fire brigade.

Khairul Azhar said Li suffered 90% burns.

The cause of the fire and the loss suffered are still being investigated. — Bernama