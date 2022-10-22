Disabled elderly woman killed in house fire

IPOH: An elderly woman died while her elder sister was injured in a house fire in Kampung Teluk, Kerian, early this morning.

Bagan Serai Fire and Rescue Station chief Ahmad Noor Syamsi Zainoldin said firefighters received a distress call about the incident involving the disabled siblings at 5.42 am.

He said the deceased was identified as Tan Ah Nya, 69, who lived together with her sister Tan Boy Soo, 74.

“The victim was pronounced dead by medical officers at the scene,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He added that the victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action, and the firefighting operation ended at 7.30 am. - Bernama