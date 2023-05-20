Disabled Malaysian climber missing after summiting Mt Qomolangma

KATHMANDU: A deaf-mute Malaysian climber has gone missing after conquering the world’s tallest Mt Qomolangma from the Nepal side on Friday, the company that organised his expedition said on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

Muhammad Hawari Bin Hashim, 33, has been missing since Friday after he descended at Camp IV of the peak which is 7,925 metres above sea level, said Nivesh Karki, executive director of Pioneer Adventure Pvt Ltd.

“When our mountaineering guides went for a rescue operation for another Malaysian climber who had become ill from Camp IV, Hawari went missing,“ Karki told Xinhua.

Hawari was no longer at Camp IV when the guides reached the site, Karki said.

“We have been searching for him by inquiring climbers from Camp I to camp IV since Friday but he has not been found yet,“ added Karki.

Karki’s team has four Malaysian climbers, but Hawari is the only one to ascend the 8,848.86-metre-high Mt. Qomolangma which straddles Nepal and China.

Ampuan Yaacub, a Malaysian police officer, died at Camp IV because of energy loss, said Karki.

Yaacub became the ninth climber to die on Mt Qomolangma from the Nepal side during the spring climbing season.

A record high of 478 climbers from 65 countries and regions have received permits to climb Mt. Qomolangma from the Nepal side during the spring season, as this year marks the 70th anniversary of the first ascent of the peak, according to Nepal’s Department of Tourism.-Bernama