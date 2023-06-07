Disabled man charged with murdering father

BENTONG: A 22-year-old man who was charged with murdering his father was today ordered to be sent to Permai Hospital for psychiatric observation.

Magistrate Qasiratul Jannah Usmani Othman made the order following a request by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor S. Punitha.

She then set Aug 3 for mention.

Earlier, Kan Kong Chen, 22, who is a person with disabilities (PwD), nodded when the charge was read out to him, but no plea was recorded.

He was charged with murdering Kan Kok Chong, 64, at Flat Purnama, Taman Gemilang on Jalan Tras here between June 22 and 24 this year.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides death or imprisonment for up to 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 strokes, if found guilty. - Bernama