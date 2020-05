PETALING JAYA: A 40-year-old disabled man was arrested by police today for alleged online criminal intimidation and sexual harassment against Bandar Utama assemblywoman Jamaliah Jamaluddin, last week.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the man, who was arrested at the district police headquarters here at 12.50pm, had admitted to making the postings on social media.

He said the suspect was also being probed in a separate investigation involving similar online postings on MCA National Youth chief Nicole Wong Siaw Ting on April 21.

Nik Ezanee said the suspect, who holds disabled persons status, has been undergoing psychiatric treatment at a hospital since 2016.

He said the suspect is being probed for criminal intimidation, distribution of obscene material and for insulting the modesty of a woman under laws of the Penal Code and for the improper use of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998.

Another politician, Kampung Tunku assemblyman Lim Yi Wei, was also subjected to disparaging comments on social media. She has yet to make a police report.

It was reported that the politicians had recently received racist, sexist, rape and death threats in Facebook postings.