Disabled man pleads not guilty to sexual harassment, committing unnatural sex with daughter

IPOH: A handicapped man pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual harassment and unnatural sex with his daughter in Batu Gajah, last year.

The 43-year-old visually-impaired man made the plea after the charges were read out in the presence of Judge Norashima Khalid.

According to the charge sheet, the man was charged with committing physical sexual harassment on his victim, 17, between Dec 26 and Dec 27 at about 5pm, and on Jan 7 and Jan 13, between 3pm, and 3.30pm at a house in Kampung Baru Sungai Terap, Batu Gajah.

He is charged under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children 2017 which provides for a jail sentence of up to 20 years and whipping, as well as police supervision of up to three years, if convicted.

The father of four was also charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code with committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent between Dec 26 and 27, at about 5pm, and on Jan 7, at about 3.30pm at the same location.

If convicted, the accused could be jailed up to 20 years and placed under police supervision up to three years.

Prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Farhana Hashim, while the accused was represented by counsel Khairul Fairuz Rahman.

Earlier, Khairul Fairuz asked the court to allow the accused minimum bail as he had eyesight problems following an accident while he was working in a factory 13 years ago and was now dependent on Social Security aid each month, and had four school-going children.

Khairul Fairuz also asked the court to allow the accused bail as his two daughters including the victim, had moved to Sarawak with their mother.

The court allowed bail of RM25,000 with one surety, with an additional condition that the accused had to present himself to the nearest police station every month and he is not allowed to disturb the victim or any of the witnesses or his bail would be withdrawn.

The re-mention of the case has been fixed for Feb 27. — Bernama