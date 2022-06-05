Disabled motorcyclist killed after ramming into stalled MPV

SUNGAI PETANI: A disabled motorcyclist was killed after he rammed into a stationary multipurpose vehicle (MPV) in the emergency lane at Kilometre 85.1 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) at about 11 am today.

Kuala Muda police district chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the victim Muhammad Faizol Azahar, 23, a PwD (person with disabilities) visually impaired cardholder who had vision only in his left eye, died at the scene of the incident from severe head injuries.

“Investigations found that the Honda Stream MPV, which was carrying three men including two monks, stopped in the emergency lane due to the vehicle’s radiator problems.

“The victim, who was riding a Honda Wave motorcycle, was on his way in the same direction (as the MPV) and was unable to avoid ramming into the rear of the MPV. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident,“ he said in a statement today.

Zaidy said the driver of the MPV, as well as the monks, were not injured in the accident.

“The body of the victim was sent to the forensic unit of Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim (HSAH) here for a post-mortem and Covid-19 screening test. The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added. - Bernama