TANGKAK: A 17-year-old boy with learning disability was found drowned in a pond, about 100 metres from his house in Kampung Batu 18 Sengkang, Bukit Gambir here today.

Operations commander Assistant Superintendent Rafiah Aziz said the body of the victim, who was reported missing yesterday, was found floating in the 4.57-metre deep pond at 6.47 am.

“The man-made pond is used by farmers to water their plants. The body has been handed over to the police,” she said in a statement. - Bernama